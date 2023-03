Update Event to Celebrate Laby’s 4th Path

Share · View all patches · Build 10766516 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 15:13:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



* Event timeframe: 15th March 2023 (after maintenance) – 22th March 2023 (8:59 AM)

* Main Event:

Update: Laby’s 4th Path! (15th March 2023 after the maintenance till 22nd March 2023, 8:59 AM)

* Event Details

1) Update: Laby’s 4th Path!

[table] [tr] [td]

Login

[/td] [td]

Event Title

[/td] [td]

Requirements

[/td] [td]

Reward

[/td] [td]

Limitations

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Once

[/td] [td]

Update: Laby’s 4th Path!

[/td] [td]

Logged in for 30 min. (total)

[/td] [td]

1x [CoBo] Character Slot Expansion Card (+1)

[/td] [td]

Level 10+

per account

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

l Will be removed from the Letter Box at 8:59 AM on 22nd March 2023.

* Note

[table] [tr] [td]

Item

[/td] [td]

Stackable

[/td] [td]

Account Bank

[/td] [td]

Trade

[/td] [td]

Sell

[/td] [td]

Will be deleted

[/td] [td]

Additional Info

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

[CoBo] Character Slot Expansion Card (+1)

[/td] [td]

Yes

[/td] [td]

Yes

[/td] [td]

No

[/td] [td]

No

[/td] [td]

22nd March 2023

[/td] [td]

[/td] [/tr] [/table]