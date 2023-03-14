Coming out of Early Access on April 7th!

I just wanted to do a post here for those who might have missed my announcement on social media.

Lone Fungus v.1.0 is releasing on April 7th!

The game is currently in a very good state, with all of the content existing in the game! There's mostly just polishing that's left to be done and some SFX missing and stuff like that!

Development has gone insanely well the last few months I'd say and with a little more than 3 weeks left I feel I have enough time to wrap it up nicely, polish it and be very happy with how the game will be when launching out of Early Access!

That said, there is probably stuff that I'd like to add into the game post-launch. More bosses and a boss rush mode for instance. Even though the game has what I'd consider a really good amount of bosses, 28 to be exact! It would have been cool to have additional bosses in some parts. If the game does well financially then I'll happily do free DLC content updates in the future and make it even bigger! I want this to be one of those epic Metroidvanias that transcend time :)!

It's been a crazy journey making this game, 3.5 years in the making all alone. Thanks to everyone who bought it in Early Access and supported the Kickstarter!

It was super fun working on this game and I honestly can't wait to make another Metroidvania, as crazy as that sounds!

Here are the patch notes for today's patch, 0.9.10: