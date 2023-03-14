 Skip to content

EXECUTE DADDY update for 14 March 2023

Here's your White Day update!

Patchnotes

Master!　It's White Day!

We failed to make chocolates for Valentine's Day.
This White Day, let's have some good chocolates!

And so, in search of chocolate beans, they stepped into the chaos of the tower...

