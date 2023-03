This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We've updated the Live2D Cubism SDK addressing the Live2D Cubism Core vulnerability (related to corrupted MOC3 files loading). See https://steamcommunity.com/app/1364390/discussions/0/3789254716321784989/ for more details.

