Hey! Finally I finished with the update. You can find the changelist below:
- Added a new freezing ammo bonus
- Added new task types to collect items around the point
- Added new DLC content scenes
- Added a new attack type (throwing a rock) for regular zombies if you're above them
- Added an additional headshot hitmarker texture
- Added new animations for backwards movement
- Fixed melee combo attacks (you can hit enemy twice now when double clicking)
- Improved the gamepad button layout
- Added new reload animation for the "old" background characters
- Added the option to change the camera side offset
- Added the option to disable the random character thoughts
- Camera min/max distance increased
- Updated minimap icons
- Fix: The highlighted action button is now hidden when opening the minimap
- All items in the bonus shop are now unlimited in purchase (when you re-enter)
- Additional check for the "A good customer" achievement completion
- Fixed a rock mesh collision on the "movie" level
- The map icon matches the character you are playing as
- Added character rotation pointer and circle icon frame on the minimap
- Added shadowing for the minimap icons
- Added bonus golden pistols with x3 damage. They can be found in code containers, as well as in some places in the game levels
- Ammo bonuses cannot be picked up until you get a weapon
- Fixed navmesh on the first level
The trading cards and its contents are still in progress.
Sketch for an animated profile background.
Changed files in this update