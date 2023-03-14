Share · View all patches · Build 10766305 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 14:52:21 UTC by Wendy

Hey! Finally I finished with the update. You can find the changelist below:

Added a new freezing ammo bonus

Added new task types to collect items around the point

Added new DLC content scenes

Added a new attack type (throwing a rock) for regular zombies if you're above them

Added an additional headshot hitmarker texture

Added new animations for backwards movement

Fixed melee combo attacks (you can hit enemy twice now when double clicking)

Improved the gamepad button layout

Added new reload animation for the "old" background characters

Added the option to change the camera side offset

Added the option to disable the random character thoughts

Camera min/max distance increased

Updated minimap icons

Fix: The highlighted action button is now hidden when opening the minimap

All items in the bonus shop are now unlimited in purchase (when you re-enter)

Additional check for the "A good customer" achievement completion

Fixed a rock mesh collision on the "movie" level

The map icon matches the character you are playing as

Added character rotation pointer and circle icon frame on the minimap

Added shadowing for the minimap icons

Added bonus golden pistols with x3 damage. They can be found in code containers, as well as in some places in the game levels

Ammo bonuses cannot be picked up until you get a weapon

Fixed navmesh on the first level







The trading cards and its contents are still in progress.



Sketch for an animated profile background.