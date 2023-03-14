 Skip to content

Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse update for 14 March 2023

Update #4

Update #4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! Finally I finished with the update. You can find the changelist below:

  • Added a new freezing ammo bonus
  • Added new task types to collect items around the point
  • Added new DLC content scenes
  • Added a new attack type (throwing a rock) for regular zombies if you're above them
  • Added an additional headshot hitmarker texture
  • Added new animations for backwards movement
  • Fixed melee combo attacks (you can hit enemy twice now when double clicking)
  • Improved the gamepad button layout
  • Added new reload animation for the "old" background characters
  • Added the option to change the camera side offset
  • Added the option to disable the random character thoughts
  • Camera min/max distance increased
  • Updated minimap icons
  • Fix: The highlighted action button is now hidden when opening the minimap
  • All items in the bonus shop are now unlimited in purchase (when you re-enter)
  • Additional check for the "A good customer" achievement completion
  • Fixed a rock mesh collision on the "movie" level
  • The map icon matches the character you are playing as
  • Added character rotation pointer and circle icon frame on the minimap
  • Added shadowing for the minimap icons
  • Added bonus golden pistols with x3 damage. They can be found in code containers, as well as in some places in the game levels
  • Ammo bonuses cannot be picked up until you get a weapon
  • Fixed navmesh on the first level



The trading cards and its contents are still in progress.


Sketch for an animated profile background.

