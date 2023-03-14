 Skip to content

I Heard There Are Monsters Here update for 14 March 2023

I Heard There Are Monsters Here v1.1.1 is live！

  1. Mineral value adjustment
    Optimize the numerical values of early mines
  2. Prompt message Display time adjustment: change from 3 seconds to 2 seconds
  3. Adjust the display order of achievements
  4. Inheritance magic price adjustment
  5. Monster Eyes Value Adjustment
  6. Optimization of Monster Attack description
  7. Optimization of carnival moment description

