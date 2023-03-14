- Mineral value adjustment
Optimize the numerical values of early mines
- Prompt message Display time adjustment: change from 3 seconds to 2 seconds
- Adjust the display order of achievements
- Inheritance magic price adjustment
- Monster Eyes Value Adjustment
- Optimization of Monster Attack description
- Optimization of carnival moment description
I Heard There Are Monsters Here update for 14 March 2023
I Heard There Are Monsters Here v1.1.1 is live！
Patchnotes via Steam Community
