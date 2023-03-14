Finally, I seem to have fixed the late game stutter problem, so it should be fully playable to the point of victory -- yeah, that's right, this game now actually has an official victory condition that involves reaching level 16, though you can still play as many as you like with levels after 16 being considered a kind of new game plus. The permadeath is still there, of course.
Caverns of Evil update for 14 March 2023
Its done, stick a fork in it!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
