Hotfix | Early Access, Patch 0.6.10.5

Hey, folks! Don't mind me, just a quick Hotfix to glue together last patch alongside a few quality-of-life changes!
System Changes
- Reworked how the game handles serialization (saving files) to better suit upcoming changes. This allows players to not have their saves overwritten everytime a new patch is released.
- New Thorns System, Thorns base damage is now capped at received damage and will not proc by Effect Damage, such as Bleeding.
Interface Changes
- NPC's professions will no longer be visible as an Icon, instead, they will have it described in a yellow text under their names.
- Improved the Chat System to have more messages and also allowing the player to scroll through past messages.
- Added color to Quest Pins and to Messages when talking to NPCs for better navigation.
- Players can now see all Tags that influence a Skill or Item (such as Spell, Attack, Void, Projectile, etc...).
- Players will now be prompted with a warning when deleting an Item to avoid sad mistakes.
Balancing Changes
- Rebalanced some Attributes to help early levels.
- Changed some Quests' Objectives to be faster to complete.
- Weapons now have alongside "Attack Damage": "Spell Damage", which will increase the damage of spells that were cast by the weapon. Also, "Attack Speed" on Weapons were changed to "Speed" and now influence "Cast Speed" as well as "Attack Speed".
Bugfixes
- Threat System now works as intended.
- Fixed a few attributes calculations that were wrong.
- Fixed Dwarf Defensive Status not increasing by the correct amount.
- Fixed Attack Speed and Cast Speed having their values reversed.
- Fixed Negative Damage caused by Penetration being higher than the Target's Armor.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to create a save without selecting a race, resulting in a corrupted save.
- Multiple minor bugfixes.
Changed files in this update