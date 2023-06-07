Patch Notes for 6/7/2023

PC/Windows
● Various font display bugs corrected
● Fixed various issues that would occur when saving/loading at very start of the game
● Corrected visual differences between poems in game and poems in gallery
● Fixed an issue where notifications for newly unlocked side stories would not appear correctly
Mac
● Various small visual bugs corrected
● Fixed an issue in which certain lines of dialogue would not display correctly in the History Tab
● Fixed an issue where English phrases would appear when playing in Japanese
● Fixed an issue where certain menu buttons would play sounds while hidden in the Quick Menu
● Fixed an issue where text in the credits would overlap in some circumstances
● Added an “Apply” button for use when changing screen resolutions in settings
● Fixed an issue where changing scenes would cause visual bugs under some screen resolutions
