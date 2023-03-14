Update 20 - Version 1.0!

Hi Spinners, thanks for your support and patience on the road to 1.0. Extra thanks to all our Discord members who helped with beta testing this release, translations, and the love and memes that keep us going.

Check out our official trailer, and please retweet our launch tweet if you can! If you haven't left a Steam review yet for SRXD, we would greatly appreciate it.

We're finally here! Let's go through all the new features.

FEATURES

New tracks! We added 4 new tracks to reach 60 tracks (if you count the tutorial!) - we had another full track planned (Second Wind by L'indecis), it's licensed and the levels are made, but we wanted to save it as a free track update for the release of the Chillhop DLC so players could get a taste of that style of music.

New UI - it's shinier, more user-friendly (works on all inputs properly!) and has a ton of cool skins for you to unlock and equip.

Improved gamepad controls! Wheel speed increases per-difficulty with improved note tracking.

New handy track list side panel which can be enabled or disabled, and can display your performance progress, leaderboards, unlocks or whichever info you prefer.

New mascots! Meet Jim Rhythm and LadyJ, interdimensional... DJs? Subspace MCs? Who knows, they just up the vibe and groove to whatever track you have selected.

Level up system - play levels and beat your high scores to gain XP, level up and unlock new songs, new wheel skins, UI skins and more. Currently it takes around 15 XD difficulty levels to unlock all the songs, or completion of all of the Normal difficulty levels (and a couple of Hards).

Up Next system on the results screen (replaces random track selection). Keep your flow as SRXD suggests the next track to play around your current difficulty range, no more need to quit out and pick a track to play.

RemiXD levels! We've been running RemiXD competition for a while now. Discord members create and vote for tough as nails versions of official tracks. These unlock when you beat the XD level, and have been added to the game as the ultimate challenge.

Better practice mode! Click and drag to loop multiple sections, have greater control over playback speed and more.

More options, better options! You can now change accessibility features, wheel skins and more while you play or practice, no more need to quit out to main menu.

Better search and filter! Scroll to the top of the list to reveal the search bar (or use the CTRL + F shortcut - or whatever shortcut you want to bind). The filter button appears while searching, and has more and better filter options including custom difficulty ranges.

Integrated customs! No more separate track list and separate edit mode overlay (access edit mode via the hamburger menu on the top right hand side of a selected track).

Artist links per-track! We used Songwhip (an awesome free service) to create artists links to each track, making their music easier to find on your favourite platform. Access via the hamburger menu on a selected track.

A new tutorial system! Learn how to play in real time, no more stuffy unplayable slideshow presentations. Also enjoy fun challenges at the end of each tutorial like the old days - don't worry, you can't fail these.

Lifetime stat tracking! Lots of useless and trivial info such as total notes of each type, total time playing, total points etc.

A couple of new achievements! And removed some old ones (like the ones that required random song selection.

REMOVED FEATURES

SpinFM - we removed this since it was a bit of a dead feature.

Daily challenge - other than achievement hunting, no one was really using this so we piffed it.

Random track select - this has been replaced with the Up Next feature.

Wow! So many cool new features, what else do you plan to do?

We have a few things we would still like to improve or implement at some point.

Endless mode - play a mashup of short sections of every track as the difficulty and speed slowly increase. The tech is there and working, it just needs to be implemented properly. We think this would make a really fun mode for both beginners and hardcore players.

Better editor - we want to include mouse controls and cutting levels for Easy / Normal, as well as some other quality of life fixes (like swing tempo support, proper triplet charting without fiddly time signature stuff and so on).

VR - sure why not? Maybe with console release.

A whole lot of menu SFX we didn't implement in time.

What about other platforms? Where's the Switch version?

We only have a single programmer, so all our focus was on making SRXD 1.0 on Steam as good as possible. We were still putting new features in up to a few days before launch, and other platforms are much more strict with certification, meaning we couldn't release these simultaneously. With such a small team, we figure it's better to have a complete product and then focus on porting one platform at a time.

We might focus on Switch next, we might focus on PS4/5 and possibly VR. Stay tuned.

Where's the DLC?

We planned to launch 1.0 with Monstercat DLC. All the levels and backgrounds are made, but they wanted more time to work on marketing, so we will be launching it sometime in the future (possible alongside our first console launch).

If you have any issues or feedback or just want to spread the love, join us on Discord and let us know.

Thank you for your support and happy spinning.