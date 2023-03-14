EA v0.24: Ground troops, conquest points and military airport.

It took me more time than usual to make this release but here it is. This was a request from some people: ground troops. I added infantry robots that can be called and will be deployed from the transport vehicle, initially one vehicle is provide but you can build more if the first one is destroyed.

The robotic infantry will protect an area with laser guns and some low speed rockets, useful for example against helicopters. It is possible to assign the target using the command menu like with the fighters.

In addition to that I added the new conquest points, they will be around the map and it is the ultimate goal to win the game, right now only 3 of them are available but a total of 6 are expected, they will be near interest points like cities or military bases. The last one will be inside the city of Brimir.

Other additions: