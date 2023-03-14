 Skip to content

Pinball Deluxe: Reloaded update for 14 March 2023

Hotfix for 2.6.6

Build 10765952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [Rydes] The 'Big Tip' achievement name and description has been updated to 'Round the block' and a bug has been fixed in its logic
  • [Rydes] The 'Tips' achievement has been rebranded as 'Big Tips' on the Steam achievement page
  • The menu will now correctly display the Rydes unlock description

