We're dropping a new update for Twitch streamers!

Greetings!

The Human Survival Committee is proud to announce the release of a brand new update that wasn't in Organs Please.

Firstly, for those who love to stream on Twitch, we have added a new feature that allows your viewers to decide the fate of visitors in the game. All you need to do is press a special button and your viewers can choose between allowing the person onto the Ark, hiring them as a Factory worker, or even incinerating them – you'll have to follow their choice.

Surviving in a post-apocalyptic and bloodthirsty society just became a little more fun.

Secondly, we have implemented a survey system for all viewers. Between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every game day, your Twitch viewers can vote on whether to take positive or negative action against the Factory Administrator (in other words, you!).

They can give you humanitarian aid in the form of property and lives, a cash bonus, or an increase in assembly parts for the Ark.

But you should be careful, because they can also activate unexpected inspections or close important areas of the Factory. You'd better do your best to stay on their good side.

Lastly, in addition to deciding the fate of ordinary citizens, players will also be able to decide the fate of celebrities, including famous murderers, cannibals (not just Virtus Populi followers!), maniacs, space travelers, and political figures. Who will you save and who will you turn into food for the rest of Vert-5? We can't wait to see!

Furthermore, we have completely updated all Faction Principles, fine-tuned the balance, and added even more variety to the appearances of normal and faction visitors.

We hope you enjoy it! Please share your impressions here or on Discord – the Human Survival Committee is always open to receive suggestions and feedback.

Regards,

Organs Please Team