Greetings, dimensional travelers! We have some small visual improvements for you in this patch.

Here's a list of the changes:

Fixed some of the tutorial slides

Added the Buildings in the map rotation

Added a button to join the discord community

Added animations when buying the season pass and when collecting season rewards

