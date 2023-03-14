 Skip to content

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake update for 14 March 2023

Accolades Trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Released!

Vienna/Austria, March 14th, 2023: Are you curious to know what the press and content creators are saying about the recently released SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake? Look no further! We have put together a convenient trailer featuring the most noteworthy quotes.

Watch the new Trailer on YouTube:

Get SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake!
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available for Nintendo Switch™, PC, PlayStation®4, and Xbox One at an SRP of € 39.99 / $ 39.99 / £ 34.99.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1282150/SpongeBob_Schwammkopf_The_Cosmic_Shake/

Enjoy & stay tuned!

