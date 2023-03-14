The Caïssa Board update is wrapping up

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Since my last blog post I have changed a few things that delayed the update further, in fact I have rewritten the internal engine to speed it up.

The gains in speed are a bit less than expected, however while doing it I have introduced the possibility of adding chess variants. Actually only Chess 960 is available but more will come in the future.

I have also removed Gull3 as the default chess engine and replaced it with Fairy Stockfish which supports a great number of variants. I have also added support for the engine options.

Among these options, the one named Skill Level allows you to lower the engine difficulty so that you get more chances to beat it. However be careful about how you change these options because they could break the engine and Caïssa Board! In this case there is a Reset button that will help you fix it.

You can check these changes today by suscribing to the unstable channel or wait some more until the release is ready.

The update will finally be published when I'm done with new screenshots and videos, and naturally fix the last minute bugs I may find along the way.