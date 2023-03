Share · View all patches · Build 10765441 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 14:09:28 UTC by Wendy

New Feature: Outer Space Federation

(OSF joined the space and its first action is that restrict the sector travel for criminals)

New Space Object: OSF Base

New Space Object: OSF Space Patrol

New Color options for fleet ships

(Now you can customize your fleet with different kind of colors)