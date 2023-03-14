 Skip to content

ARRIVAL: ZERO EARTH update for 14 March 2023

Changed in 0.13.2 - Lowered Boss Enemy Health

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed in 0.13.2

Changed: The boss health is now lowered by 50% from 10k to 5k.

On the previous 0.13.0 update, the unscaled/non-multiplied boss health was already lowered from 18k to 10k. But probably due to the changes in how the fire units deal damage, the boss fight actually felt harder.

Hopefully this update makes the boss feel less bullet spongy.

The next regular update will also have changes to difficulty, but hopefully this patch will help those who found the boss too difficult, before the next update is released.

Thanks to everyone who gave feedback!

  • jounitus

