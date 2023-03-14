Train Sim World 3 Patch Notes: March 14th

Share · View all patches · Build 10765412 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 14:09:26 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good morning everyone,

Today we've released an update to address issues present on both Edinburgh-Glasgow, including a fix for the TMS screen viewport, as well as fixing the Class 37 introduction on West Cornwall Local.

Core

Tweaks to passenger behaviour to improve instances of passengers sitting in already-occupied seats, and passenger loading difficulties.

Edinburgh-Glasgow

[Class 385]

Camera view is now unlocked when looking at the TMS screen.

Class 385 passenger right-hand door button is now correctly labelled.

You should not be able to swap to the head out cameras from the drivers seat.

West Cornwall Local

[Class 37]

Class 37 Introduction should now be completable by following the instructions on screen.

Brake types will no longer change after you have coupled to a vehicle with a different brake type.

Thank you for your patience while we are constantly work to improve Train Sim World :)