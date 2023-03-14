Train Sim World 3 Patch Notes: March 14th

Good morning everyone,
Today we've released an update to address issues present on both Edinburgh-Glasgow, including a fix for the TMS screen viewport, as well as fixing the Class 37 introduction on West Cornwall Local.
Core
- Tweaks to passenger behaviour to improve instances of passengers sitting in already-occupied seats, and passenger loading difficulties.
Edinburgh-Glasgow
[Class 385]
- Camera view is now unlocked when looking at the TMS screen.
- Class 385 passenger right-hand door button is now correctly labelled.
- You should not be able to swap to the head out cameras from the drivers seat.
West Cornwall Local
[Class 37]
- Class 37 Introduction should now be completable by following the instructions on screen.
- Brake types will no longer change after you have coupled to a vehicle with a different brake type.
Thank you for your patience while we are constantly work to improve Train Sim World :)
Changed depots in development branch