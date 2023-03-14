 Skip to content

Train Sim World® 3 update for 14 March 2023

Train Sim World 3 Patch Notes: March 14th

Train Sim World 3 Patch Notes: March 14th

Good morning everyone,

Today we've released an update to address issues present on both Edinburgh-Glasgow, including a fix for the TMS screen viewport, as well as fixing the Class 37 introduction on West Cornwall Local.

Core

  • Tweaks to passenger behaviour to improve instances of passengers sitting in already-occupied seats, and passenger loading difficulties.

Edinburgh-Glasgow
[Class 385]

  • Camera view is now unlocked when looking at the TMS screen.
  • Class 385 passenger right-hand door button is now correctly labelled.
  • You should not be able to swap to the head out cameras from the drivers seat.

West Cornwall Local
[Class 37]

  • Class 37 Introduction should now be completable by following the instructions on screen.
  • Brake types will no longer change after you have coupled to a vehicle with a different brake type.

Thank you for your patience while we are constantly work to improve Train Sim World :)

