English
############Content#################
[Skill]New Skill: Kenga Speech (Cause EMOTIONAL DAMAGE and stun based on the user's speech skills. Only characters that can take EMOTIONAL DAMAGE may be stunned.)
[Enemy] Statue of Philosopher can now use Kenga Speech. (Bring some pets immune to emotional damage, such as skeletons and zombies, is a quite legit strategy.)
[Pet]You can now turn the Statues of Philosopher to your pets. (They start with high speech skills and some speech-based combat skills, including Kenga Speech. They also have immunity to various negative effects. Because, well, they are statues.)
[Egypt]The Path to the Black Pyramid is now under construction.
############Debug##################
[Skill]Fixed a bug that "Too Young Too Simple" sometimes does not scale with the user's speech skills.
[Pet]Fixed a bug that allows copying life skill levels between pets.
[Pet]Fixed a bug that allows copying Elemental Proficiency levels between pets.
[Pet]Fixed a bug that allows copying Weapon Proficiency levels between pets.
简体中文
############Content#################
【技能】新技能：悬河之辩（基于使用者的说服力造成情感伤害和晕眩效果。只有会受到情感伤害的角色才可能陷入晕眩。）
【敌人】哲学家的雕像现在会使用悬河之辩。（带上一些对情感伤害免疫的宠物，比如骷髅和僵尸，是和他们作战的一种不错策略。）
【宠物】你现在可以将哲学家的雕像变成宠物。（它们初始自带较高的说服力等级，拥有一些包括悬河之辩在内的基于说服力的战斗技能。它们同样对于很多负面状态有免疫能力。因为，它们毕竟是雕像。）
【埃及】通往黑暗金字塔的道路正在施工。
############Debug##################
【技能】修复了技能【图样图森破】有时没有根据使用者的说服力等级提高其杀伤力的Bug。
【宠物】修复了一个可以让宠物之间的生活技能互相复制的Bug。
【宠物】修复了一个可以让宠物之间的元素熟练度互相复制的Bug。
【宠物】修复了一个可以让宠物之间的武器熟练度互相复制的Bug。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 14 March 2023
Update, Version 20230314
English
