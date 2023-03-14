Game Update

Game Updates
Multiplayer
. New lobby system
. Players are now able to play with up to 3 players
Maps
. Size of Cave and Hedge have decreased
. Cropfield lanterns on floor were removed
. Orb Locations moved around
