 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soul Maze update for 14 March 2023

Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10765255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Updates

Multiplayer

. New lobby system
. Players are now able to play with up to 3 players

Maps

. Size of Cave and Hedge have decreased
. Cropfield lanterns on floor were removed
. Orb Locations moved around

Changed files in this update

Depot 2074391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link