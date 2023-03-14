 Skip to content

Sneezeman: Return To Planet Sneeze update for 14 March 2023

Update Notes, March '23

This update introduces multiple quality of life features, including a new world map, improved playability and more! Bless you! Team Sneezeman. More updates coming soon…

