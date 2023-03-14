Hello everyone.

Actually, I have an update and I would like to let you know what it is.

Children now automatically participate in the construction of roads and fields.

The name of the tool palette is now displayed when the cursor is over the tool palette.

The color of the tool palette when there is a new item in the construction menu has been made clearer.

The amount of ARK consumed when constructing a facility is now displayed when selecting an item in the construction menu.

The amount of ARK required to unlock some early stage construction items has been adjusted.

When constructing a facility, it can no longer be built when there is insufficient ARK.

Ark is now +1 in summer, fall, and winter.

Ark is now +5 when the New Year arrives.