Hello everyone.
Actually, I have an update and I would like to let you know what it is.
Updates
-
Children now automatically participate in the construction of roads and fields.
-
The name of the tool palette is now displayed when the cursor is over the tool palette.
-
The color of the tool palette when there is a new item in the construction menu has been made clearer.
-
The amount of ARK consumed when constructing a facility is now displayed when selecting an item in the construction menu.
-
The amount of ARK required to unlock some early stage construction items has been adjusted.
-
When constructing a facility, it can no longer be built when there is insufficient ARK.
-
Ark is now +1 in summer, fall, and winter.
-
Ark is now +5 when the New Year arrives.
-
A yellow heart icon will now appear on the facility when an offering is cleared.
ːcat_kimiː <Thank you for your playing Game!
Changed files in this update