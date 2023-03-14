 Skip to content

Your Island -KIMI NO SIMA- update for 14 March 2023

Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10764901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.
Actually, I have an update and I would like to let you know what it is.

Updates

  • Children now automatically participate in the construction of roads and fields.

  • The name of the tool palette is now displayed when the cursor is over the tool palette.

  • The color of the tool palette when there is a new item in the construction menu has been made clearer.

  • The amount of ARK consumed when constructing a facility is now displayed when selecting an item in the construction menu.

  • The amount of ARK required to unlock some early stage construction items has been adjusted.

  • When constructing a facility, it can no longer be built when there is insufficient ARK.

  • Ark is now +1 in summer, fall, and winter.

  • Ark is now +5 when the New Year arrives.

  • A yellow heart icon will now appear on the facility when an offering is cleared.

ːcat_kimiː <Thank you for your playing Game!

