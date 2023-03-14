[Released - 3/14(Tue) Patch Notes]

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

Check out the details of today's update that will fix the issues and improve the overall diving experience, which includes Mac support, new languages, lots of QOL improvements, and bug fixes!

◈ Updated Version

Windows: v0.6.1.708

Mac: v0.6.1.55.mac

◈ Update Details

[NEW FEATURES]

1) Mac OS Support

You can now play Dave the Diver on Mac OS with this update.

[Minimum Requirements]

OS: Catalina 10.15

Processor: Intel Core i3 Quad-core 3.6GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon Pro 555X

Storage: 5GB

[Recommended Requirements]

OS: Catalina 10.15

Processor: M1 Octa-Core

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 5GB

2) Additional Languages

3 new languages added

Supported Languages (7)

[Previous] Korean/Japanese/English/Chinese (Simplified)

[Newly added] German, Spanish, Chinese (Traditional)

You can change the language in the title menu or on the in-game smartphone app.

Detailed instructions can be found here: [FAQ: Language Settings].

🐬**We look forward to hear our Diver's opinions about the newly added languages!🐬

If you have any suggestions (typos, improvements) regarding the newly added languages, please let us know on our official Discord's 'discussion-new' channel with the 'Localization' tag.**

Example Form)

Language (German / Spanish / Traditional Chinese)

Original Text:

Suggestions:

Reason:

3) Smartphone – Tips App

You can now review pop-ups and tutorials that you missed in the newly added Tips app.

4) Retaking Photos at the Photo Spots

If you don't like the photo you took at a photo spot, you can now retake it in the Photo app.

5) New Photo Spots and Marincas

New photo spots and Marinca added

Explore the Blue Hole to find new photo spots, take photos, and earn new cards!!

[IMPROVEMENTS]

1) Fish Farm Visuals

Fish in the fish tank are more spread out so that they look more natural than their original overcrowded state. The tank will also expand with upgrades.

(Before Update)

(After Update)

2) Oxygen Alert

Low oxygen warnings are now displayed based on the level of your tank upgrades and will not go off if there is still plenty of oxygen remaining.

3) Photo Spot Improvements

Improved photo spot dialogue.

Changed Opah's movement patterns and added obstructions in the Underwater Lake for improved photo spot experience.

4) Sea People village optimization

Reduced loading time when entering and exiting buildings.

Improved frame rates in the Sea People Village.

5) Diving Interactions

Interaction UIs will no longer overlap when diving.

6) Resolution settings

Resolution settings that do not match the user's hardware resolution will not be displayed in the menu.

7) Reduced Difficulty in Hold-Related QTE (Quick Time Events)

The difficulty of QTEs that require you to pull or hold onto a specific object in the Blue Hole has been reduced, and some will become progressively easier if you fail several times.

8) Game File Integrity Verification Function

Added a function to verify the integrity of game files since problems can occur if some files are modified or missing.

If there are any modified or missing files, the game will close after an alert pop-up screen

Please verify the integrity of game files or reinstall the game if the alert pop-up screen below appears.

9) Others

Fixed an issue in which text occasionally does not display properly.

Improved delayed outputs.

You can now sort your recipes based on the number of dishes.

Added a more detailed explanation about farm recovery.

[BUG FIXES]

1) Boss Fight & Missions

FIXED – Issue with occasionally not being able to play the game normally after failing the “Escort Ramo” and “Calm the leatherback turtle” missions.

FIXED - Issue with not being able to let go of the anchor after grabbing it during the Giant Wolf Eel boss fight.

FIXED - Issue where divers sometimes get stuck on the map during the Truck Hermit Crab boss fight.

FIXED - Issue where Wolf Eel Gills are sometimes repeatedly acquired.

FIXED - Issue where cutscenes are not being shown when obtaining Sea People artifacts on certain maps of the “Sea People Artifact” mission.

FIXED - Issue where the “Not Enough Workers” mission sometimes gets cleared automatically.

FIXED - Issue where cutscenes are sometimes not being shown during the “Find the Pink Delivery Box” mission.

FIXED - Issue with Dave not being pulled away by the sea currents when using trap weapons during the Giant Squid Boss fight.

FIXED - Issue where the lunch boxes sometimes go missing during the “Deliver Mima’s Lunch Boxes” mission.

FIXED - Issue where seahorses sometimes don’t show up in the inventory during the “Catch the Runaway Seahorses” mission.

FIXED - Issue with Dave being unable to move before calling Bancho during the “Giant Squid Dish”, “Speak with the Guests” missions.

FIXED - Issue where the Giant Squid cutscenes sometimes don’t start.

2) Boat / Sushi Restaurant / Fish Farm / Farm

FIXED - Issue with occasionally not being able to dive during the day or in the evening.

FIXED - Issue where the game sometimes stops when crafting in the Weapon Shop.

FIXED - Issue where customers sometimes remain at the sushi bar and the restaurant doesn’t close.

FIXED – Issue where the clothes of the customers entering the Sushi Bar load a bit late.

FIXED – Issue where conversation icons appear over the heads of all the Sushi Bar staff.

FIXED – Issue where the population of fish in the fish farm remains at 100% even when some fish are moved to the Sushi Bar.

3) Underwater Exploration

FIXED – Issue where Dave sometimes remains fixed in one direction or repeats the same animations.

FIXED – Issue where Dave is shown as overloaded when he is not, or not being able to control Dave when he's overloaded.

FIXED – Issue where the game intermittently stops when taking photos in the photo spots.

FIXED – Issue where the screen sometimes remains zoomed in during QTEs.

FIXED – Issue where Dave is able to move into an area he isn’t supposed to enter.

FIXED – Issue where some melee weapons (samurai swords) were unable to apply a second hit when attacking twice quickly.

FIXED – Issue where items were placed in unintended locations in some areas.

FIXED – Issue where the damage reduction effect of the Eco-Health Bracelet was not applied normally.

4) Sea People Village

FIXED – Issue where weapons and item upgrades disappear when entering the Sea People Village.

5) Others

FIXED – Issue where sometimes the wrong sounds were output.

FIXED – Issue with the raindrop effects causing frame drops.

FIXED – Issue with the sound turning off after checking spam mail on your in-game Mail app.

FIXED – Issue with not being able to skip cutscenes when crafting weapons.

FIXED – Issue with UI sometimes not displaying properly.

FIXED – Issue with not being able to proceed normally after changing the screen mode setting on the Steam deck.

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!

_폴라곰 / kim hn / Sharku / umaiyo / 범람 / Snowy / 김병현 / marclun / Baelz / bigig97KR / callmec / 휘휘 / Rota Fortunae / Crbknight / kellan7076 / capboy9 / Oomy / bufutda / leorgue / ReGen / Hertogrein / Blazzz / FrodoSwaggins / LRONNYL / Red Pandaah / tribbletroubles / meerrccee / Rutana / liumoyx / KinglyYato / 사치스럽다 / 김꾸깃 / yueduanyuehao / Chubby Chicks / secretfolo154 / Bad Neighbor / 김해찬 / Wragon / PapiWaHarpy / Makenbacon07 / Sys / Nanash / Beginner / allexandros / [KOR]gene34 / insy / DKnight54 / hman690 / Chezrascal / Aubianlife / がちでかちたい。 / Brännarn / 六子只吃一碗粉

Our team is always checking the feedback and bug reports on the Steam community and Discord as your input plays an integral part in making Dave the Diver an even better experience. Feel free to let us know your thoughts and thank you for your support.

Happy Diving!