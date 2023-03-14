From splash to loading screen v1.0.026a

A full rewrite of the resource loading has happened so that players no longer have to wonder if their game crashed at launch.
v1.0.026a
-Updated looks of Particle effects (FragmentActors, ship explosion)
-Increased lower and upper limits of spawned enemies.
-Added a loading screen
v1.0.025a
-Changed button text in ingamemenu, for some reason they don't always update in Multiplayer, temporary patch-solution.
-Full rewrite of how assets are loaded to improve loadspeed.
-Fixed Theme not properly Updating
