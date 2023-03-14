 Skip to content

Robolife2-Nova Duty update for 14 March 2023

[Patch 1.5] Filter type increased

Last edited by Wendy

[ Patch updated ] Increase the filter type
[Fix] Translation missing
[Fix] Sometimes can get only $1 in defeating the Scammer group
[Adjustment] sort of Shop item

