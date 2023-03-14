Chapter 6 is here

The Long Wait Is Finally Over...

After extensive testing, Chapter 6 is now available on the live branch and ready to play. Continue to follow Joan across the lake and into the Abandoned "New Fir Silver Mine" to discover the secrets held within...

Some major surprises await inside the mines for those bold enough to venture into the cold depths of it's tunnels...

This Chapter has several achievements tied to it, including another collectible to find. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for them!

As always, we recommend you to play the chapter for the first time with infinite lives. However, don't forget we introduced the checkpoint system, so should you fail, you can reselect the chapter and press continue in the lobby to start at the nearest checkpoint

What Else Is New?

For those keeping up with our devblogs and discord, you will know that the next major update will be aimed at improving the case files. We brought a couple changes forward, including a new submaze in the unkept hedges (to help break up all that long grass people keep telling us to mow!) and several back-end changes, including a reduced chance to get the same cosmetic repeatedly.

Bug Fixes Too?

We've cleared off all but a few minor bugs from our tracker; if you had a problem with something prior to this update, it's likely fixed now!

Come Join The Discord

Looking for people to play with? Looking for one specific cosmetic? Need help with a chapter?

Our discord is a great place to meet new friends and achieve your Labyrinthine goals! We even chat openly with players on the regular too!

Valko Games Official Discord

Merch

And finally, make sure to check out our Merch store, it's been updated recently with even more products. You may see something that could be a great gift for a friend!

Labyrinthine Merchandise