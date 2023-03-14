**

New Summum Aeterna demo

**

Loyal subjects of his dark majesty, the Summum Aeterna demo is now available on Steam for free:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1815230/Summum_Aeterna/

Summum Aeterna is a Roguelite set in the Aeterna universe, combining a fast-paced combat system with unique world generator mechanics. Players who download the demo will be able to experience first-hand how this revolutionary system works, germinating an entire world, defeating a boss, and trying out different builds of skills and weapons.

As creators of the Aeterna Universe want to reward their most loyal players with a very special gift. Those users who have Aeterna Noctis in their Steam library and have downloaded and played the Summum Aeterna demo will receive an exclusive skin for their King of Darkness in Summum Aeterna. You will also get an exclusive skin for the game itself just for playing the Summum Aeterna demo.

Please note that if you already own the game in your library, you will not be able to download the demo. We recommend using a secondary account. We are looking into how to allow both the full game and the demo to be on your main accounts.

Finally, remember that Summum Aeterna will end its Early Access period by the end of 2023, and it will do so with a simultaneous release on PC and PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles.

Download the Summum Aeterna demo now and enter a wild world full of challenges and rewards!