Bio Prototype update for 14 March 2023

Casual Mode Available

Bio Prototype update for 14 March 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the casual mode, which can be unlocked after completing Stage 5. In the casual mode, players can customize the organ pool
  • Fix a bug where the new glands cannot be acquired normally
  • Fix a bug where the Stomach of the Duck occupies wrong brain capacity cost

