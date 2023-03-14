- Added the casual mode, which can be unlocked after completing Stage 5. In the casual mode, players can customize the organ pool
- Fix a bug where the new glands cannot be acquired normally
- Fix a bug where the Stomach of the Duck occupies wrong brain capacity cost
Bio Prototype update for 14 March 2023
Casual Mode Available
