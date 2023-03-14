Version 1.01 for Steam (Updated 3/14/2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 10763932 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 12:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Please see below for information regarding changes/updates to be made in the latest patch.

・Fixed bug where the game would hang when progressing to Mission 2 if the in-game language is set to English, French, German, or Spanish.

・Fixed bug that potentially hindered progress when talking to a phantom just before the background music changes.

・Fixed bug that caused the game to hang if a spirit is captured before the previous one is delivered to a Jizo statue.

・VSync (vertical synchronization) setting added.

・FPS Limit setting added that allows the frame rate limit to be set at 30FPS, 60FPS, 120FPS, or Unlimited.

・Other minor bugs fixed.

【Upcoming Features】

・Keyboard/mouse operation guide

・Fix for bug that sometimes causes Kuuta to fall through the ground