THE FINALS PLAYTEST update for 14 March 2023

Patch 0.3

Patch 0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It’s time for another patch, and it’s a big one with both fixes and balance adjustments. Buckle up and let's get into it!

Fixes and Updates

Cashout Mode

  • Added a visual effect for coins being lost from Cash Boxes as their value reduces over time in the last 2 minutes of the round
  • Updated HUD widgets to show accurate value of Cash Boxes during the last two minutes of the round

Movement

  • Fixed an issue where players could get “ice-skating” movement as a result of bad goo spawns
  • Made improvements to jump, fall, and landing animations
  • Made improvements to Medium body type vault and ledge grab animations
  • Added speed clamping to some moves, to prevent exploits where players could boost across large distances very quickly
  • Added air friction and drag to prevent players travelling faster than intended over long distances when airborne
  • Fixed an issue where players could fly by repeatedly vaulting on liftable props

UI

  • Fixed an issue where multiple slots in the Loadout could have the same item
  • Fixed “new offers” timer so it updates in real-time in the store
  • Added an active state to buttons on the contracts and settings screens
  • The store purchase notification now closes automatically when a purchase is complete
  • The unlock notification now closes automatically when unlocks are completed on the battle pass screen
  • Fixed an issue where the fire effect would linger on the spectator camera after elimination
  • Added a contracts summary to the end-of-round flow
  • Fixed an issue where the ‘Round Over’ screen wouldsometimes show the wrong result
  • Fixed various issues relating to the feedback survey screens
  • Made picking up revive statues even more reliable

Scoreboard

  • Squad names added
  • Eliminated icon now show when a player is eliminated
  • Local player is now highlighted

Customization

  • Fixed an issue where pants would clip with the Cowboy Boots
  • Spectator
  • Fixed an issue where the spectated player’s Loadouts didn’t show correctly
  • Levels
  • Fixed an issue where players couldn’t shoot through fences or railings
  • Updated the trajectories of some pre-placed jump-pads in Seoul

Audio

  • Updated hit sound with more coins to help it penetrate the audio mix more gracefully
  • Lowered hit sound to reasonable loudness level to avoid it sticking out too much at lower game audio volume levels
  • Slightly increased hit sound ducking to carve more space for it in the mix
  • Fixed an issue where the low health sound would continue playing during the end of round screens

Controls

  • Fixed an issue preventing the binding of mouse buttons such as Mouse 4 & 5
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the unbinding of duplicate buttons

Graphics Settings

  • Made various changes to improve the visual quality of Low and Medium graphics settings

Destruction

  • Fixed an issue where props and objectives would float in the air after destruction
Balance Changes 0.2

**

Weapons

**

M32 GL

  • Increased round fuse time to 2.5 seconds from 1.2 seconds
  • Rounds will now detonate on impact after one bounce
  • Reduced explosion inner radius to 1.5m from 2m

Pump-action GL

  • Increased max damage to 84 from 80
  • Increased min damage to 45 from 30

.30-06 Sniper

  • Fixed an issue where bullet dispersion could occur when aiming down sights

Flamethrower

  • Reduced the intensity of visual effects when fired directly at the player

**

Gadgets

**

APS Turret

  • Reduced APS Turret radius to 3m from 5m

Dome Shield

  • Fixed an issue where the Dome Shield wouldn’t block bullets from Turrets

Ziplines

  • Fixed an issue where players could exploit the zipline to perform larger than intended jumps

Goo Grenade

  • Fixed an issue where Goo could be attached to objects that were attached to Cashout Stations, causing them to move

Explosive Mine

  • Fixed an issue that caused Mines to not detonate

**

Abilities

**

Turret

  • Reduced Turret health to 300 from 350
  • Reduced Turret damage to 5 from 7

Mesh Shield

  • Fixed an issue where Mesh Shield wouldn’t block bullets from Turrets

Charge ‘n’ Slam

  • Fixed an issue where the ability animation would stutter

Goo Gun

  • Fixed an issue where Goo could be attached to objects that were attached to Cashout Stations, causing them to move

