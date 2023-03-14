It’s time for another patch, and it’s a big one with both fixes and balance adjustments. Buckle up and let's get into it!
Fixes and Updates
Cashout Mode
- Added a visual effect for coins being lost from Cash Boxes as their value reduces over time in the last 2 minutes of the round
- Updated HUD widgets to show accurate value of Cash Boxes during the last two minutes of the round
Movement
- Fixed an issue where players could get “ice-skating” movement as a result of bad goo spawns
- Made improvements to jump, fall, and landing animations
- Made improvements to Medium body type vault and ledge grab animations
- Added speed clamping to some moves, to prevent exploits where players could boost across large distances very quickly
- Added air friction and drag to prevent players travelling faster than intended over long distances when airborne
- Fixed an issue where players could fly by repeatedly vaulting on liftable props
UI
- Fixed an issue where multiple slots in the Loadout could have the same item
- Fixed “new offers” timer so it updates in real-time in the store
- Added an active state to buttons on the contracts and settings screens
- The store purchase notification now closes automatically when a purchase is complete
- The unlock notification now closes automatically when unlocks are completed on the battle pass screen
- Fixed an issue where the fire effect would linger on the spectator camera after elimination
- Added a contracts summary to the end-of-round flow
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Round Over’ screen wouldsometimes show the wrong result
- Fixed various issues relating to the feedback survey screens
- Made picking up revive statues even more reliable
Scoreboard
- Squad names added
- Eliminated icon now show when a player is eliminated
- Local player is now highlighted
Customization
- Fixed an issue where pants would clip with the Cowboy Boots
- Spectator
- Fixed an issue where the spectated player’s Loadouts didn’t show correctly
- Levels
- Fixed an issue where players couldn’t shoot through fences or railings
- Updated the trajectories of some pre-placed jump-pads in Seoul
Audio
- Updated hit sound with more coins to help it penetrate the audio mix more gracefully
- Lowered hit sound to reasonable loudness level to avoid it sticking out too much at lower game audio volume levels
- Slightly increased hit sound ducking to carve more space for it in the mix
- Fixed an issue where the low health sound would continue playing during the end of round screens
Controls
- Fixed an issue preventing the binding of mouse buttons such as Mouse 4 & 5
- Fixed an issue that prevented the unbinding of duplicate buttons
Graphics Settings
- Made various changes to improve the visual quality of Low and Medium graphics settings
Destruction
- Fixed an issue where props and objectives would float in the air after destruction
Balance Changes 0.2
**
Weapons
**
M32 GL
- Increased round fuse time to 2.5 seconds from 1.2 seconds
- Rounds will now detonate on impact after one bounce
- Reduced explosion inner radius to 1.5m from 2m
Pump-action GL
- Increased max damage to 84 from 80
- Increased min damage to 45 from 30
.30-06 Sniper
- Fixed an issue where bullet dispersion could occur when aiming down sights
Flamethrower
- Reduced the intensity of visual effects when fired directly at the player
**
Gadgets
**
APS Turret
- Reduced APS Turret radius to 3m from 5m
Dome Shield
- Fixed an issue where the Dome Shield wouldn’t block bullets from Turrets
Ziplines
- Fixed an issue where players could exploit the zipline to perform larger than intended jumps
Goo Grenade
- Fixed an issue where Goo could be attached to objects that were attached to Cashout Stations, causing them to move
Explosive Mine
- Fixed an issue that caused Mines to not detonate
**
Abilities
**
Turret
- Reduced Turret health to 300 from 350
- Reduced Turret damage to 5 from 7
Mesh Shield
- Fixed an issue where Mesh Shield wouldn’t block bullets from Turrets
Charge ‘n’ Slam
- Fixed an issue where the ability animation would stutter
Goo Gun
- Fixed an issue where Goo could be attached to objects that were attached to Cashout Stations, causing them to move
Changed files in this update