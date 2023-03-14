 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 14 March 2023

UPDATE V1.0047

Tower Walker update for 14 March 2023

UPDATE V1.0047

Build 10763889

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix for a MAJOR BUG with "Rings" in the inventory system. Thanks everyone for your bug reports and feedback!

Here are the patch notes (1.0047.41):

  • Fixed major issue with "Rings" in inventory and shared stash
  • Fixed issues with "Soulhunter" set items displaying wrong grade
  • Tweaks to increase max cap for "Dodge"
  • Tweaks to increase max cap for "Movement speed"
  • Fixed issue with "Ring of Speed" not working correctly
  • Tweaks to decrease total attack speed from "Frenzy totem"
  • Tweaks to decrease movement speed gained from "Wind totem"
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

