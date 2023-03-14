UPDATE V1.0047

Hotfix for a MAJOR BUG with "Rings" in the inventory system. Thanks everyone for your bug reports and feedback!
Here are the patch notes (1.0047.41):
- Fixed major issue with "Rings" in inventory and shared stash
- Fixed issues with "Soulhunter" set items displaying wrong grade
- Tweaks to increase max cap for "Dodge"
- Tweaks to increase max cap for "Movement speed"
- Fixed issue with "Ring of Speed" not working correctly
- Tweaks to decrease total attack speed from "Frenzy totem"
- Tweaks to decrease movement speed gained from "Wind totem"
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update