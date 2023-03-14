 Skip to content

Stellar Sovereigns update for 14 March 2023

Patch 1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10763848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added alt click to stimulus buttons to decrease their effect.
Fixed an issue where a Sectoid Battlestation under construction would not trigger combat.
Fixed battle duration issue when fighting a station only, defaulted to minimum battle minutes.
Fixed the mining report issue found earlier.

