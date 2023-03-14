[Update] Ver. 1.2.0.4

Ver. 1.2.0.4, which fixes the problems identified in the recently released Ver. 1.2.0.1, is now available.



The contents are the following bug fixes:

[Events]

In Ver. 1.2.0.1 or later, when "Center-Aligned"/"Right-Aligned" was used in the "Display String as Image on Screen" panel the coordinates would sometimes be displayed out of alignment.

Fixed a bug that caused the text color to turn white when a string displayed in the "Display String as Image on Screen" panel was moved in the "Move Image" panel.

Fixed a bug that caused cast members to be sent to the reserve even if "Remove from the Reserve" was turned on, when using the "Add/Remove Party Member" panel to remove a member from the party using "nth in the Party".