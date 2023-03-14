[Update] Ver. 1.2.0.4

Ver. 1.2.0.4, which fixes the problems identified in the recently released Ver. 1.2.0.1, is now available.
The contents are the following bug fixes:
--- Bug Fixes ---
[Events]
-
In Ver. 1.2.0.1 or later, when "Center-Aligned"/"Right-Aligned" was used in the "Display String as Image on Screen" panel the coordinates would sometimes be displayed out of alignment.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the text color to turn white when a string displayed in the "Display String as Image on Screen" panel was moved in the "Move Image" panel.
-
Fixed a bug that caused cast members to be sent to the reserve even if "Remove from the Reserve" was turned on, when using the "Add/Remove Party Member" panel to remove a member from the party using "nth in the Party".
-
Fixed a bug that caused a margin to appear in the lower right corner of the coordinate adjustment dialog in the "Display Image" panel after opening the Layout Tool.
[Layouts]
-
Fixed a bug in which the special formats \currentpartyclass and \currentpartysubclass were displaying icons instead of class names.
-
Fixed a bug in which the display priority of free layouts was below the fade process since Ver. 1.2.0.1.
-
Fixed a bug in the layout function that caused the cast status to be displayed incorrectly when the number of skills learned by the currently selected cast was 0.
[Battles]
- Fixed a bug in which, since Ver. 1.2.0.1, skills that had an effect on both allies and enemies were not activated and were skipped.
[Database]
- Fixed a bug in which selecting "Add with Another ID" when pasting a database entry into another project did not actually add the entry.
[Resources]
-
Fixed a bug that prevented adding terrain from a DLC from Ver. 1.2.0.1 onward from being copied correctly if a normal or mask map was specified for that stamp.
-
Fixed a bug that was not immediately reflected in the preview when the frame value of motion was changed after Ver. 1.2.0.1.
We will continue our efforts to improve "RPG Developer Bakin".
Changed files in this update