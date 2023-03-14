 Skip to content

GPRO update for 14 March 2023

Update notes for Mar 14

Share · View all patches · Build 10763726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a start issue on Linux
  • Fixed Steam overlay issue on Windows
  • Added copy/paste menus
  • Added an option to download race analysis and driver skills history in xls format
  • Added tutorials for a few more screens
  • Many other bug fixes and improvements

