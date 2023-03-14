v1.2 Windows Patch Notes- March 14, 2023

Updates:

Added a Scrollbar to the message box

Made Trading with your drones more powerful

fixing formula for calculating resources

Bug Fixes:

Doesn't Destroy Drone in Final Missions

Activating Robot Revolution works properly

Strange chip can no longer be stolen infinitely

Fixed a bug where Non Latin characters would break saves

Fixed a bug where European Date Formats would prevent proper timeflow

Fixed a bug where changing sound or music volume didn't save properly

Fixed a bug where tutorial window shows up after loading

Fixed a bug where Data centers can be leveled up to Level 5. It should only be Level 3. Level Four and Five require a perk to be unlocked.