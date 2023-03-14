 Skip to content

Arc Intelligence update for 14 March 2023

v1.2 Windows Patch Notes- March 14, 2023

Build 10763561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:
Added a Scrollbar to the message box
Made Trading with your drones more powerful

  • fixing formula for calculating resources

Bug Fixes:
Doesn't Destroy Drone in Final Missions
Activating Robot Revolution works properly
Strange chip can no longer be stolen infinitely
Fixed a bug where Non Latin characters would break saves
Fixed a bug where European Date Formats would prevent proper timeflow
Fixed a bug where changing sound or music volume didn't save properly
Fixed a bug where tutorial window shows up after loading
Fixed a bug where Data centers can be leveled up to Level 5. It should only be Level 3. Level Four and Five require a perk to be unlocked.

