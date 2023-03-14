 Skip to content

Fabled Lands update for 14 March 2023

Version 1.1.4 is live!

Version 1.1.4 · Build 10763540

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Incremented version to 1.1.4

  • Fixed Bad Omen event sometimes displaying wrong text when losing your initiate status.
  • Fixed several quest markers that do not match the corresponding map location.
  • Fixed text sometimes scrolling outside of boundaries on small font size setting.
  • Fixed text sometimes scrolling too far down when pressing a Continue choice.
  • Fixed long meta text messages getting cut out with the recent changes to the font settings.

Incremented version to 1.1.3a

  • Fixed very old saves (prior version 1.0) not having their character figure in the correct position (due to the changes in the save/load system in v.1.1.3).
  • Fixed new game broken (due to the new save/load system).
  • Fixed Quest Log Toggle label size issue due to recent changes to the font settings.
  • Fixed Quest Log Toggle text sometimes being horizontally truncated on Mac OSX.

