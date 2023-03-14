V19.0.0 Update and Patch Notes

New Arctic Zones:
- Z1C, Z1N (Full Loot Zones)
- Z1O (Normal Loot, Non-Haven, Loadstone Zone)
New Instances:
- 4x Dungeons (Full Loot)
New Monsters:
- 8x Regular Monsters
- 4x Boss Monsters
New Challenges and Minigames:
- The Cryptic Crucible (V18.X)
- Il'Heim Intelligence Tower
- Warriors Guild Damage Overload
- Merchant Guild Package Delivery
New Guilds:
- Cooking Guild (V18.X)
- Adventure Guild (V18.X)
- Warriors Guild
- Alchemy Guild
- Blacksmithing Guild
- Water Guild
- Titans Guild
- Merchant Guild
- Thieves Guild
38 New Status Effects (V18.X):
- 7x Cryomancy
- 7x Typhomancy
- 6x Electrokinesis
- 5x Pyromancy
- 3x Geomancy
- 3x Shadow
- 3x Aeromancy
- 2x Occult
- 1x Divine
- 1x Discipline
6 New Spell Types (V18.X):
- Bullet
- Spray
- Beam
- Megaball
- Megaspray
- Megabeam
New Weapons:
- 2x T3 Weapons
- 16x T4 Weapons
- 23x T5 Weapons
- 13x T6 Weapons
- 4x T7 Weapons
- 2x T8 Weapons
New Items:
- Turbo Rod Gun (V18.X)
- Remote Stove (V18.X)
- 21x Potions
- T3 Pickaxe
- T5 Pickaxe - Nosgard the Depleter
- Remote Forge
- T5 Backpack - Arctic Ghillie
- Remote Recycler 3000
- Box of Gold (10k)
- Merchant Delivery Packages
- Frost Wolf Tooth
- Frost Goblin Necklace
- Polar Bear Fur
- Melongrass
- Eye of Icanis
- Yeti Bone
- Crab Eye
- Papa Bear Fur
- Frosted Rod Gun
- Frosted Fish
- Frosted Seaweed
- Ecopearl
- Shadowerb
- Remote Woodchipper
Misc:
- 55x New Quests
- 18x Achievements
- 7x Combat Music
- 3x Zone Music
- 6x Weapon Types
- New Weapon Tiers (6, 7, 8)
- Hydromancy Imbuer
- Cryomancy Imbuer
- Frozen Weapons Chest
Fixed Bugs:
- Monsters standing still after leaving combat while stunned
- Monsters occasionally appearing dead for some when alive
- Amplify and Magnify Statuses not effecting later applied stacks
- Earth Guild guild level requirements not showing on purchasable items
- Woodwork guild level requirement not showing on Tree Illusion potion
- Looking up underwater looks weird
- Accidentally grabbing invent items with offhand while equipping 2handed weapons
- Hole in Blump Enclave
- Battle Tower prize room window/walls holes
- Battle tower level skipping
- Music not playing in Battle Tower
- Occasionally stuck on black screen when booting up the game
Changes:
- All magic cooldowns reduced by 30%
- All bone weapons are now T3
- Swing distance requirements on melee weapons reduced (easier to hit big)
- Trees and Ores hits till depletion reduced by 30%
- All monster damage potential reduced by atleast 20%
- Pre-alpha teleporter moved to Water Guild
- Items that are now available in the world are removed from pre-alpha room
- Armour Resistance stat caps at 20% (prev 10%)
- Guilds Perks now refer to the stat they increase instead of generic terminology
- Potions now heal/damage double their previous amount and have 10 uses
- Shields now heal you on use (as well as applying their status effect)
- Active fish cap added to fishing for performance reasons
- Reward bonus from Charisma added to PlayerUI after reward claim
- Assignment boards colour code the difficulty of task
- Karma loss penalty added when logging out in combat
- Zone transitions made smoother
- Currency trading now logs in Player UI when giving
- Achievement docks now log your reward in the Player UI
- All static refiners have a chance to give up to 200% resource value
- No Karma loss when hitting self
Changed files in this update