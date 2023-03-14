 Skip to content

Oathbreakers update for 14 March 2023

V19.0.0 Update and Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Arctic Zones:

  • Z1C, Z1N (Full Loot Zones)
  • Z1O (Normal Loot, Non-Haven, Loadstone Zone)

New Instances:

  • 4x Dungeons (Full Loot)

New Monsters:

  • 8x Regular Monsters
  • 4x Boss Monsters

New Challenges and Minigames:

  • The Cryptic Crucible (V18.X)
  • Il'Heim Intelligence Tower
  • Warriors Guild Damage Overload
  • Merchant Guild Package Delivery

New Guilds:

  • Cooking Guild (V18.X)
  • Adventure Guild (V18.X)
  • Warriors Guild
  • Alchemy Guild
  • Blacksmithing Guild
  • Water Guild
  • Titans Guild
  • Merchant Guild
  • Thieves Guild

38 New Status Effects (V18.X):

  • 7x Cryomancy
  • 7x Typhomancy
  • 6x Electrokinesis
  • 5x Pyromancy
  • 3x Geomancy
  • 3x Shadow
  • 3x Aeromancy
  • 2x Occult
  • 1x Divine
  • 1x Discipline

6 New Spell Types (V18.X):

  • Bullet
  • Spray
  • Beam
  • Megaball
  • Megaspray
  • Megabeam

New Weapons:

  • 2x T3 Weapons
  • 16x T4 Weapons
  • 23x T5 Weapons
  • 13x T6 Weapons
  • 4x T7 Weapons
  • 2x T8 Weapons

New Items:

  • Turbo Rod Gun (V18.X)
  • Remote Stove (V18.X)
  • 21x Potions
  • T3 Pickaxe
  • T5 Pickaxe - Nosgard the Depleter
  • Remote Forge
  • T5 Backpack - Arctic Ghillie
  • Remote Recycler 3000
  • Box of Gold (10k)
  • Merchant Delivery Packages
  • Frost Wolf Tooth
  • Frost Goblin Necklace
  • Polar Bear Fur
  • Melongrass
  • Eye of Icanis
  • Yeti Bone
  • Crab Eye
  • Papa Bear Fur
  • Frosted Rod Gun
  • Frosted Fish
  • Frosted Seaweed
  • Ecopearl
  • Shadowerb
  • Remote Woodchipper

Misc:

  • 55x New Quests
  • 18x Achievements
  • 7x Combat Music
  • 3x Zone Music
  • 6x Weapon Types
  • New Weapon Tiers (6, 7, 8)
  • Hydromancy Imbuer
  • Cryomancy Imbuer
  • Frozen Weapons Chest
    Fixed Bugs:
  • Monsters standing still after leaving combat while stunned
  • Monsters occasionally appearing dead for some when alive
  • Amplify and Magnify Statuses not effecting later applied stacks
  • Earth Guild guild level requirements not showing on purchasable items
  • Woodwork guild level requirement not showing on Tree Illusion potion
  • Looking up underwater looks weird
  • Accidentally grabbing invent items with offhand while equipping 2handed weapons
  • Hole in Blump Enclave
  • Battle Tower prize room window/walls holes
  • Battle tower level skipping
  • Music not playing in Battle Tower
  • Occasionally stuck on black screen when booting up the game

Changes:

  • All magic cooldowns reduced by 30%
  • All bone weapons are now T3
  • Swing distance requirements on melee weapons reduced (easier to hit big)
  • Trees and Ores hits till depletion reduced by 30%
  • All monster damage potential reduced by atleast 20%
  • Pre-alpha teleporter moved to Water Guild
  • Items that are now available in the world are removed from pre-alpha room
  • Armour Resistance stat caps at 20% (prev 10%)
  • Guilds Perks now refer to the stat they increase instead of generic terminology
  • Potions now heal/damage double their previous amount and have 10 uses
  • Shields now heal you on use (as well as applying their status effect)
  • Active fish cap added to fishing for performance reasons
  • Reward bonus from Charisma added to PlayerUI after reward claim
  • Assignment boards colour code the difficulty of task
  • Karma loss penalty added when logging out in combat
  • Zone transitions made smoother
  • Currency trading now logs in Player UI when giving
  • Achievement docks now log your reward in the Player UI
  • All static refiners have a chance to give up to 200% resource value
  • No Karma loss when hitting self

