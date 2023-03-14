 Skip to content

Card Crawl Adventure update for 14 March 2023

Update: 163

Hello,

this is update 163.

Hey, I still need debugging help with 2 issues:

  1. Sometimes the game does not start when hitting the character play button.
  2. Sometimes the first secondary equipment Item can not be selected after finishing and then starting a a new run.

If you encounter these issues use "Alt+D" to turn on the debug console,
click on the red error icon in the console to expand the error message
and make a screenshot so I can see what is happening on your side, thanks!

What's new?

Fixed: Magnetic Coil ignores second lightning dmg target when it already Shocked the same target.

Patchnotes history.

Cheers!

🍻

