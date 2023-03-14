March 14th test server update announcement

Be sure to back up the archive before updating the test server. There are a lot of things, which may be unstable
1: New easy appearance function, can change the role through the character interface; New DLC character: Sorrow of Departure
2: New positive demon sword fight. Through positive demon sword fight, you can get a higher position by fighting for honor for the Zongmen
3: Increase the type of Reiki, improve the repair of high-level Reiki, greatly shorten the consumption time of absorbing reiki
4: Fixed an issue where steam achievements could not be unlocked unexpectedly
5: Fixed NPCS not replenishing properly
6: Improved combat, life and death duel repair as a reward
7: Improved the magic weapon of the spirit beast devouring the repair for the reward
Optimized the death mechanism of NPCS, enriched the behavior types of NPCS, and added the discussion, exchange and vendetta between NPCS (which will affect the goodwill between NPCS and you).
Optimized the problem that npc interaction interface is blocked by tracking ICONS and cannot be clicked
10: Slightly increased part of the basic Danfang and heart method learning refining time consumption
11: Reduced the chance of npc theft triggering
12: Increased the garden guard Dan Fang drop, will drop spirit root, qualification to improve the class Dan Fang. Increased the strength of the guards at the medicine Garden
13: Reduced the family position of the salary award
14: Improved collection reward display, same kind of items will be stacked together
15: Fixed the issue of spirit beasts taking medicine after reincarnation
16: Fixed a bug where the health of NPCS and monsters could not be seen in combat in some cases
17: Block movement and jumping during conversations with NPCS
18: Fixed an issue where the spirit beast disappeared after being offline in true Spirit fantasy
19: Increased the number of repairs earned by double repairs
20: Optimize the effect of water body skills, reduce the battle of the caton; Improved the effect of the Golden Bell Jar on the Earth 2 skill
21: Optimized the caton problem
