March 14th test server update announcement

Be sure to back up the archive before updating the test server. There are a lot of things, which may be unstable

1: New easy appearance function, can change the role through the character interface; New DLC character: Sorrow of Departure

2: New positive demon sword fight. Through positive demon sword fight, you can get a higher position by fighting for honor for the Zongmen

3: Increase the type of Reiki, improve the repair of high-level Reiki, greatly shorten the consumption time of absorbing reiki

4: Fixed an issue where steam achievements could not be unlocked unexpectedly

5: Fixed NPCS not replenishing properly

6: Improved combat, life and death duel repair as a reward

7: Improved the magic weapon of the spirit beast devouring the repair for the reward

Optimized the death mechanism of NPCS, enriched the behavior types of NPCS, and added the discussion, exchange and vendetta between NPCS (which will affect the goodwill between NPCS and you). Optimized the problem that npc interaction interface is blocked by tracking ICONS and cannot be clicked

10: Slightly increased part of the basic Danfang and heart method learning refining time consumption

11: Reduced the chance of npc theft triggering

12: Increased the garden guard Dan Fang drop, will drop spirit root, qualification to improve the class Dan Fang. Increased the strength of the guards at the medicine Garden

13: Reduced the family position of the salary award

14: Improved collection reward display, same kind of items will be stacked together

15: Fixed the issue of spirit beasts taking medicine after reincarnation

16: Fixed a bug where the health of NPCS and monsters could not be seen in combat in some cases

17: Block movement and jumping during conversations with NPCS

18: Fixed an issue where the spirit beast disappeared after being offline in true Spirit fantasy

19: Increased the number of repairs earned by double repairs

20: Optimize the effect of water body skills, reduce the battle of the caton; Improved the effect of the Golden Bell Jar on the Earth 2 skill

21: Optimized the caton problem