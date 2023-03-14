Ugmania 0.8 Hotfix 2 Released to Default Branch

Fixed wormhole ejectors
Fixed receptacles and ejectors breaking the inventory of all the other chests
Made the new Trader have the right amount of maximum trades
Fixed ship upgrades
Fixed some items in the ruins being super rare
Added the room that I had but forgot to add to the ruins
Gave the THC an arena
Changed ship controls so that they look cooler and can be upgraded with a HPSD to integrate the scanner into the controls
Changed the ship landing button to F
Fixed Helioluminant Staff being a basketball
Fixed the Antler Staff hitting twice
Fixed the Antler Staff having 0 reforge cost
Made Wrench craftable
Inflated some trades
Fixed Maid Suit crafting
Fixed Ancient Aurum Helmet having the Winged Helm speed buffs
Made Bhopping a thing
Fixed sacred acorns being horrible
Fixed the glitch where underwater state would persist between loads
Added confirmation to making a save file cheated, and to exiting to the menu
Made Wyrm not spawn on top of Project Obex's drops
Made F1 toggle the UI
Fixed homing projectiles not going to the right place
Fixed some lore, and made more obtainable
Fixed getting stuck by picking up a toilet while sitting on it
Fixed a bunch of things not dropping the right amount of bottles
Fixed inventory slot full state not updating
Fixed shield cooldown
Fixed having more than one ruin per world
Gave Wyrm Iframes so that AOE weapons aren't as cheesy
Probably more that I forgot
