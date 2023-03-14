Ugmania 0.8 Hotfix 2 Released to Default Branch

Fixed wormhole ejectors

Fixed receptacles and ejectors breaking the inventory of all the other chests

Made the new Trader have the right amount of maximum trades

Fixed ship upgrades

Fixed some items in the ruins being super rare

Added the room that I had but forgot to add to the ruins

Gave the THC an arena

Changed ship controls so that they look cooler and can be upgraded with a HPSD to integrate the scanner into the controls

Changed the ship landing button to F

Fixed Helioluminant Staff being a basketball

Fixed the Antler Staff hitting twice

Fixed the Antler Staff having 0 reforge cost

Made Wrench craftable

Inflated some trades

Fixed Maid Suit crafting

Fixed Ancient Aurum Helmet having the Winged Helm speed buffs

Made Bhopping a thing

Fixed sacred acorns being horrible

Fixed the glitch where underwater state would persist between loads

Added confirmation to making a save file cheated, and to exiting to the menu

Made Wyrm not spawn on top of Project Obex's drops

Made F1 toggle the UI

Fixed homing projectiles not going to the right place

Fixed some lore, and made more obtainable

Fixed getting stuck by picking up a toilet while sitting on it

Fixed a bunch of things not dropping the right amount of bottles

Fixed inventory slot full state not updating

Fixed shield cooldown

Fixed having more than one ruin per world

Gave Wyrm Iframes so that AOE weapons aren't as cheesy

Probably more that I forgot