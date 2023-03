Share · View all patches · Build 10763090 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 08:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Yesterday, the player "Maowaer" found a bug. When the mouse right-clicks on the weapon type, the weapon will be lost.

This is a design bug of mine. Initially, I wanted weapons to be saved in the character bar. Later, I planned to design a large number of weapons. It is better to save weapons in the shortcut bar.

Today I have fixed this bug.

Thanks again to the player "Maowaer".

More players are also welcome to provide comments and suggestions.