- Added more dungeons into the first castle.
- Fixed the incorrect format for displaying player play time in hours / minutes / seconds after pressing N to view the player profile.
- Fixed other small bugs.
Cryptr update for 14 March 2023
March 14 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update