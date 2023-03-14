 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptr update for 14 March 2023

March 14 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10763064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added more dungeons into the first castle.
  • Fixed the incorrect format for displaying player play time in hours / minutes / seconds after pressing N to view the player profile.
  • Fixed other small bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link