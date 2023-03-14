[Patch Note] Update on March 14

[Update]
Chapter 3 and 4 Map Renewal
Modify when moving the map so that the material on the floor is automatically obtained.
Adds the option to select the direction of the character when calling the item, skill menu
Add item, skill, left and right movement selection to the option
Add Stigma up and down direction selection to option
Modified to allow cancellation operation with X(K) key when operating with keyboard
Modify that bounce is also applied to most enemies who can float in the air
Reduced integer required to acquire some Weapon skills
- State-Of-The-Art Beam: 7500 → 5000
- Mine Cast: 25000 → 20000
- Dull Blow: 37500 → 30000
- Artistic Explosion: 37500 → 35000
Lower attack power of some monsters
Adding skills from some bosses
Increased performance of Stigma's 'Erratic Weight' from 10-20% critical power to 25-35%
Adjust some Weapon skill acquisition levels
Improve visibility into the effects of chain bonuses
Differentiate Ligeia's weapon performance used in the final battle from 'Durahan'
