 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 14 March 2023

[Patch Note] Update on March 14

Share · View all patches · Build 10763057 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Update]

  • Chapter 3 and 4 Map Renewal

  • Modify when moving the map so that the material on the floor is automatically obtained.

  • Adds the option to select the direction of the character when calling the item, skill menu

  • Add item, skill, left and right movement selection to the option

  • Add Stigma up and down direction selection to option

  • Modified to allow cancellation operation with X(K) key when operating with keyboard

  • Modify that bounce is also applied to most enemies who can float in the air

  • Reduced integer required to acquire some Weapon skills

    • State-Of-The-Art Beam: 7500 → 5000
    • Mine Cast: 25000 → 20000
    • Dull Blow: 37500 → 30000
    • Artistic Explosion: 37500 → 35000

  • Lower attack power of some monsters

  • Adding skills from some bosses

  • Increased performance of Stigma's 'Erratic Weight' from 10-20% critical power to 25-35%

  • Adjust some Weapon skill acquisition levels

  • Improve visibility into the effects of chain bonuses

  • Differentiate Ligeia's weapon performance used in the final battle from 'Durahan'

Changed files in this update

Depot 1557411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link