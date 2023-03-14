[Patch Note] Update on March 14

[Update]

Chapter 3 and 4 Map Renewal

Modify when moving the map so that the material on the floor is automatically obtained.

Adds the option to select the direction of the character when calling the item, skill menu

Add item, skill, left and right movement selection to the option

Add Stigma up and down direction selection to option

Modified to allow cancellation operation with X(K) key when operating with keyboard

Modify that bounce is also applied to most enemies who can float in the air

Reduced integer required to acquire some Weapon skills State-Of-The-Art Beam: 7500 → 5000

Mine Cast: 25000 → 20000

Dull Blow: 37500 → 30000

Artistic Explosion: 37500 → 35000

Lower attack power of some monsters

Adding skills from some bosses

Increased performance of Stigma's 'Erratic Weight' from 10-20% critical power to 25-35%

Adjust some Weapon skill acquisition levels

Improve visibility into the effects of chain bonuses