Update Log (V0.6.01)

Dear Challengers,

We are bringing you the long-awaited major update! In addition to the powerful new relics, we are also introducing three new gameplay mechanics, "Challenge Mode", "Auto Unlock", and "Character Upgrade System", providing new challenges and an overall smoother dungeon experience.

Challenge Mode: new challenges appear for challengers who have completed the dungeon. Defeat stronger foes to get greater rewards. With 6 levels of difficulties introducing different challenges, the new Challenge Mode is waiting for eager challengers to try it out.

Auto Unlock: Gain Investigation Points according to the progress after each run. Accumulate points to unlock new skills and relics.

Character Upgrade System: Earn Upgrade Points by using the characters in the dungeon. Upgrade your characters before the next run, and fight against the strong enemies.

Reduce the total number of floors from 17 to 11. This change greatly reduces the duration of each run and caters to challengers who like to conquer the dungeon again and again.

Gate of Challenger appears on several floors. Defeat strong enemies to get different rewards.

New enemies

Check out the discord server to chat with fellow challengers and provide feedback to our team. See you in the dungeon!

Siege of Dungeon Team