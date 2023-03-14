Alpha Branch V.0.8.05 Update

Bug Fixed

Fixed the bug that would make the Renovation Division disappear in the V.8.04 Alpha version (Please use your backup save if you played the Immortal Life Alpha test in the last update, your save might be damaged by this bug)

Fixed the bug that would crash the game when you beat the Whale Boss

Fixed the bug that you couldn't purchase merchandise from Wandering Vendor

Fixed the bug that would give you the opposite effect after using some items

Fixed the bug that switching Quest Tab would give you multiple sound effects

Need help? Please find our latest added Immortal life FAQ for helping you with the problems like Game Save and other bugs you might meet.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2900840549

If you find any bugs during the Alpha testing, please feel free to join our Discord Community for submitting the bugs you meet <3