Build 10762703 · Last edited 14 March 2023 – 07:06:06 UTC

Fixes

• Enemies pushable off spiderwebs when frozen

• Stretching ground past boundaries in builder

• Placing items on holes in builder

• Able to go through item sometimes before hole

• Various bomb crown bugs

Improvements

• Gray environment when using slow time

• Smoother crate movement in river

• Smoother rabbit sliding on ice