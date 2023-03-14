Additional updates and difficulty adjustments.

Following the morning update, we have proceeded with additional updates.
Updates:
-
The UI has been updated to allow players to check their current stage.
-
The appearance of the last statue in stage 2 has been updated.
Difficulty adjustments:
-
In the fourth stage, if players skip the previous section and go straight to the next checkpoint, they
will now respawn at the previous checkpoint when they return.
-
The smoke effects in stage 6 have been enhanced, and the distance between platforms has been
adjusted.
Changed files in this update