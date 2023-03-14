 Skip to content

Escape Dream update for 14 March 2023

Additional updates and difficulty adjustments.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Following the morning update, we have proceeded with additional updates.

Updates:

  1. The UI has been updated to allow players to check their current stage.

  2. The appearance of the last statue in stage 2 has been updated.

Difficulty adjustments:

  1. In the fourth stage, if players skip the previous section and go straight to the next checkpoint, they
    will now respawn at the previous checkpoint when they return.

  2. The smoke effects in stage 6 have been enhanced, and the distance between platforms has been
    adjusted.

