Owlman Is Being Set Free

In anticipation of the release of my next game, and OWLMAN p2 (more to share soon), I am intending to set OWLMAN to be free to play. This seems like the right decision for the game's exposure, and also because players are generally spending less time in game than I anticipated when planning the current price point. Anyway, that'll go into effect in the next month or so, so please do take this into account if you're interested in playing. In the meantime, here's a few things ready for you now.

Here's what's new:

Added a few locations from upcoming OWLMAN p2 to add more variation/landmarks to the environment. These replace some of the generic house ruins. Look for the barn visible from the starting point. These are mostly empty for now but will serve specific purpose in p2.

Set the location of the hidden tape to one of these structures. I haven't heard of anyone finding this in its current location. Please note that this hidden tape can only be located after finding the basement tape.

Added an alternate ending where the player escapes successfully.

Changed aspect ratio to fullscreen for more VHS authenticity.

Changed vehicle sounds. The engine audio no longer clips in and out.

Small change to English only text font.

Added a very slight ambient light to the world after returning from viewing the basement tape.

Added a couple easter eggs.

(Spoilers: Since the hidden tape is quite obscure, look for it now in the barn location after finding the basement tape. This is still pretty hard to get to considering that Owlman is directly in the path. The new alternate ending can be accessed through the tunnel also only after locating the basement tape.)