Super Squash - 3.2

What's this? Another Super Squash update?! Yup! However this update mostly addresses several issues I've had on my backlog for a long while.

Fixes:

Fixed levels from not resetting when replaying them via Story Mode

Fixed Nightmare Axe from dropping a white sprite after defeated

Fixed Nightmare Axe from dropping the key in a different area after defeated

Changes:

Changed the Steam library image of Super Squash

That's all I've got for now! If you manage to run into anything be sure to let me know in the forums. Until next time!