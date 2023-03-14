 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Squash update for 14 March 2023

Super Squash - 3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10762518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's this? Another Super Squash update?! Yup! However this update mostly addresses several issues I've had on my backlog for a long while.

Fixes:
  • Fixed levels from not resetting when replaying them via Story Mode
  • Fixed Nightmare Axe from dropping a white sprite after defeated
  • Fixed Nightmare Axe from dropping the key in a different area after defeated
Changes:
  • Changed the Steam library image of Super Squash

That's all I've got for now! If you manage to run into anything be sure to let me know in the forums. Until next time!

Changed files in this update

Super Squash Content Depot 1222841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link